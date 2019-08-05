‘Live/work’ mixed use development planned near Kenilworth Shopping Center

A developer wants to turn some two acres near the intersection of Highland Road and Kenilworth Parkway into a mixed-use, small planned unit development called LaRosa di Highland.

In a rezoning application filed last week, developer Matt Estopinal bills LaRosa as a “live/work development intimately connected with the Kenilworth Shopping Center.” The item—which requires infill and small PUD designation—is being taken up at the Sept. 16 Planning Commission meeting.

The development would feature a row of multi-use buildings, with commercial space on the ground floor and residential housing on the upper floors. It would also include a standalone restaurant, a freestanding commercial/office building, 81 parking spaces and six residential units accessible from Menlo Drive.

“It’s aligned with the ‘20-minute walkable neighborhood’ concept from FuturEBR,” says Estopinal, who’s been working on the project since late 2018. “We’ve had a couple of development projects in the area and see interest is strong, partly because of the revitalization of the Kenilworth Shopping Center.”

Over the past few years, the surrounding area has seen more residents moving into and renovating older homes, says Aaron Keating, president of the Kenilworth Civic Association. Many of these newcomers are young professionals starting families.

If approved by the Planning Commission next month and then by the Metro Council, Estopinal says he would hope to have final plans ready by the end of the year, with construction beginning next spring.