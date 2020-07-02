Lincoln Builders project manager breaks off to start commercial construction firm

The coronavirus pandemic hasn’t stopped one former senior project manager at Lincoln Builders from breaking off to start his own commercial construction firm in Baton Rouge.

In fact, Nick Miller sees now as good a time as any. Wanting to be his own boss, Miller began his first day as the owner of Build Commercial Construction yesterday, after registering his LLC with the Secretary of State’s office in early June. It’s currently a one-man operation.

“The timing does not scare me with everything going on,” says Miller, who, before his seven years at Lincoln Builders, worked as a project engineer at Manhattan Construction Company in Oklahoma. “The market for construction is pretty strong right now.”

During the governor’s stay-at-home order, construction was deemed an essential service. Miller has observed that, while commercial clients initially held onto their cash after the stay-at-home order, many projects are now letting loose and moving forward. In his last month at Lincoln, Miller says the firm bid double its usual volume of work.

At his new firm, Miller will specialize in commercial construction, new construction and renovation projects.

His portfolio includes L’Auberge Casino and Hotel, the Ochsner Medical Complex-Iberville and the East Baton Rouge Career and Technical Education Center.

By the end of July, Miller plans to move his firm into a suite in Wolfe’s Creek Office Park along Old Hammond Highway in Baton Rouge.