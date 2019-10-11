Life in the fast lane with American Idol winner Laine Hardy 

American Idol winner Laine Hardy can trace the exact moment that led him to stardom.

He’s 5 years old, riding in the car with his mom, when “Heartbreak Hotel” comes on the radio. Elvis’ smooth, sultry voice echoes through the speakers, creeping from a whisper to a howl.

For Hardy, it marks the dawn of his music career. By 7, he’s playing guitar, strumming the chords with his tiny fingers. For Halloween that fall, his mom and grandma glue sequins on an Elvis costume. Every person who sees him in the outfit runs to get their camera or asks him for his autograph.

At 14, Hardy starts singing, growing into his signature growling, raspy voice and by 18, he is a fan favorite among American Idol’s nearly 8 million viewers, often drawing comparisons to Elvis himself. And then, Ryan Seacrest is calling his name, and he’s the last contestant standing, confetti exploding behind him, and the audience is erupting with applause.

225 magazine went to the house where Hardy grew up in Bayou Barbary, a small, rural community in Livingston Parish, to interview the new superstar for its latest cover package.

Read the full story about how Hardy went from losing American Idol his first try out to winning it one year later.