Lessons in leadership from 24 Capital Region business and community leaders

Political and economic uncertainties. Changing market demands and evolving business models. Intense competition for the best talent. Unprecedented technological transformation. A workforce that spans multiple generations, each with its own set of expectations, work styles, and communication preferences. A heightened scrutiny of trust and credibility.

Successful leadership can feel like an ever-moving target. So as we prepare to navigate a new year, Business Report went in search of hard-won wisdom and fresh perspectives that offer inspiration and insights into successful leadership. We’ve reached out to 24 respected business and community leaders in Baton Rouge to share what they’ve learned on their own journeys.

LSU baseball coach Jay Johnson talks about leading teams in high-stakes environments. Walk-On’s founder Brandon Landry shares how he went about fostering a growth mindset, a crucial trait in today’s fast-paced world.

Tee Brown of GMFS Mortgage shares insights on leading teams through fluctuating business cycles, and Pepper Rutland of MMR reflects on leadership lessons learned as an LSU Tiger.

Their stories and those of others we interviewed just might serve as a compass for those aspiring to lead with resilience, innovation, and a deep understanding of the evolving demands of leadership. All interviews have been edited for clarity and brevity.

Read what they each had to say in Business Report's January cover package.