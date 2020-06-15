Legislature commits $529M for construction, building projects at Louisiana colleges  

The state Legislature has approved $529 million for construction and building projects at colleges and universities across Louisiana, and now the proposal awaits Gov. John Bel Edwards’ signature.

Money from bonds, self-generated fees and the state general fund will go toward replacing and renovating old buildings on campuses, The News Star reports. Money for the projects is committed over a five-year period, with the highest priority funded in the coming fiscal year and other projects scheduled to receive money in future years.

“Having facilities that are modern, that are technologically aligned to the 21st century, that have systems—HVAC and mechanical—that are cost-efficient and ecological is extraordinarily important to a student,” University of Louisiana System President Jim Henderson says.

The UL System would receive $152.5 million for projects, the LSU System would receive nearly $340 million, and the remaining funds would go to the Southern University System and Louisiana’s community and technical colleges

LSU’s main campus in Baton Rouge will receive the bulk the LSU total, although not all in the next fiscal year. Projects range from adding on to the Student Health Center to upgrading the library to renovating LSU Memorial Tower and the H.P. Long Field House.

The system’s two medical schools are looking to get nearly $59 million for new buildings, renovations and to replace HVAC systems. About $20 million would go to LSU Health Sciences Center New Orleans and $38.9 million to LSU Health Sciences Center Shreveport. The LSU AgCenter would receive $30 million for phase two of renovations and modernization of an animal and food science facility. The system also will receive funds for its Health Care Services Division and Pennington Biomedical Research Center. Read the full story.