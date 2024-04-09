Legislation would require state universities to accept cash at concession stands

Cashless concession stands at college football stadiums could soon be banned, Louisiana Illuminator reports.

The House Education Committee on Tuesday advanced House Bill 5 by Rep. Charles Owen, R-Rosepine, which would require public colleges and universities to accept cash at events, including sporting events. The bill passed on a 11-2 vote, with Reps. Barbara Freiberg, R-Baton Rouge, and Kim Carver, R-Mandeville, opposing the bill.

Most college sporting venues have gone cashless in the past few years, inconveniencing some attendees, primarily teenagers and older fans who typically don’t use cash in their day-to-day lives.

Some universities have raised concerns with the bill.

LSU reported in a fiscal note that Owen’s bill could lead to a $75,000 annual loss of revenue for its third-party game day vendors and could slow down concession lines.

