Legislation would pave the way for a more powerful Louisiana governor

A handful of legislative proposals would give Louisiana Gov. Jeff Landry more control over the state government than any of his recent predecessors, Louisiana Illuminator reports.

Two proposed constitutional amendments would allow Landry to choose most members of the Louisiana Supreme Court and state Civil Service Commission, which oversees hiring and firing guidelines for state workers.

Another bill gives Landry control over the Louisiana Board of Ethics, after it dinged him for taking a private flight from a campaign donor last fall.

There’s also legislation to empower Landry to select the chairpersons and other officers of hundreds of state boards and commissions.

Most of the lawmakers who drafted the bills say Landry is not pushing the proposals, while critics describe the bills as a callback to the Huey Long era. Among the bills’ sponsors are some of the governor’s biggest supporters in the Legislature. Landry’s office did not respond Wednesday when asked if he was supporting any of the legislation.

Read the full story.