Legislation would give Louisiana universities more financial independence

Louisiana’s colleges and universities could soon have more control over tuition, fees and maintenance projects under bills the Legislature will consider, Louisiana Illuminator reports.

The proposals aim to give higher education institutions more control of their finances independent from the Legislature, whose members currently have final say on what they can charge students to attend and how they spend campus construction dollars

House Bill 940 by Rep. Chris Turner, R-Ruston, would allow schools to receive money for some maintenance work without going through the annual legislative process that sets aside funds for state projects. Currently, most deferred maintenance projects on college campuses have to go through the capital outlay process. Each school submits their new building projects and fix-it list to lawmakers, who get final say in what gets funded.

Turner says the state’s higher education leaders have asked instead for a set amount of money annually, which they could then decide how to spend themselves.

