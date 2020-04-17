LED trying to build capacity for Louisiana Loan Portfolio Guaranty Program while answering questions

Louisiana Economic Development is still looking for banks and credit unions to participate in the Louisiana Loan Portfolio Guaranty Program, which offers loans of up to $100,000 to for-profit Louisiana small businesses that employ fewer than 100 people and have been impacted by the COVID-19 crisis.

Building capacity for the loan program has been the state’s biggest challenge, LED Secretary Don Pierson said today during a webinar hosted by the Baton Rouge Area Chamber. LED is trying to increase the number of lenders participating, with some $32 million of the $50 million in available funding committed to only six lenders thus far. (In the Capital Region, Pelican Credit Union is the only one).

“The world has been dominated by trying to ramp up banks’ capacity to administer the SBA programs, and with their limited workforces and current demands on the banking industry, they haven’t had enough time to add to their arsenal of opportunity with this,” Pierson said. “We understand that banks are not being as quick to deploy our program as we had hoped.”

Further complicating the issue is the fact that lenders will essentially make all decisions related to the program, which includes no interest and no payment for the first six months.

Though previously outlined in Daily Report, Pierson answered a series of new questions about the state-funded program. Below are his responses to some of them, which have been edited for space and clarity.

Does taking advantage of the LPGP disqualify you from receiving an SBA loan?

There’s no guidance against applying for both, so we think it’s highly unlikely there would be any concerns about “double-dipping.” We’re still waiting on official guidance from the SBA to confirm this.

When will applications start to be accepted?

Business owners can apply with a participating banker immediately. I don’t know what each bank would require before getting the information back to us, but theoretically, it can all happen very quickly.

What’s the turnaround between getting approved for a loan and receiving the money?

Almost immediate. Again, I don’t know what each bank will require, but there should be no impediments to moving this forward quickly.

Will the April 30 deadline to apply for a loan be extended?

Yes. We’ll continue accepting applications through May 29. If we at some point exhaust the $50 million pool, then we’ll watch the deployment of those funds, and if some banks have extra money they aren’t using, we’ll come back in 30 days and sweep that over to banks that have waiting lists. If we had another tranche of money, we could go back and add more money to the pool.

Are there any prohibitions placed on bars and restaurants?

No. Make sure your bank is aware of this.

How many people have applied for the LPGP so far, and have banks gotten any money out the door yet?

There’s a reporting requirement we have from the banks, but we don’t have those reports back yet so that information is not available at this time.

Can the unforgiven portion of the PPP loan be refinanced into an LPGP loan?

I don’t know if I’d say “refinanced,” but our program authorizes working capital, so it can be considered gap financing for whatever the PPP doesn’t cover.

The repayment period can range from one to five years. How does a business owner know what loan amount to ask for if they don’t know how long the term of the loan will be?

All that we’re saying is that it’s fine with LED for the repayment period to take up to 60 months, but it’s a conversation to have with your lender, depending on what their normal terms are and your business’s financial situation.

From what date is the 100-employee count derived?

We can confirm that information at LED. If somebody believes they’re borderline, they can talk to us directly.

What collateral, if any, is required for the LPGP?

The state doesn’t have any collateral requirements at all. If you satisfy the bank, you satisfy us.

