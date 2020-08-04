LED launches new entrepreneur mentorship program

Sixteen Louisiana companies are first participants in a new initiative from Louisiana Economic Development to accelerate business growth and develop meaningful relationships among second-stage companies.

LED and Michigan-based Edward Lowe Foundation launched the American Academy of Entrepreneurs in July. The foundation aims to start more programs throughout the country.

The initiative began July 28-30 with intensive, retreat-style programming for participants via Zoom technology. Participating companies are paired with mentor businesses, depending on their current phase of growth, to generate the most value from the relationship. Following the virtual retreat, the paired companies will engage in six monthly one-on-one meetings to collaborate and focus on an identified scope of work.

Second-stage businesses typically have 10 to 99 employees. Common issues for these businesses can include building out a team, growing to last, and focusing on new targeted opportunities.

Two Baton Rouge businesses are participating: Chief of Minds, a human resource services firm founded in 2014, and ITinspired, a business-oriented technology company founded in 2013. See the full announcement from LED.