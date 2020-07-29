LED FastStart program ranked No. 1 in US for 11th year in a row 

Business Facilities magazine has ranked Louisiana Economic Development’s FastStart as the nation’s No. 1 workforce development and talent attraction program for an 11th consecutive year. While recognizing Louisiana’s leadership in workforce development, the magazine also ranked Louisiana No. 1 for most competitive industrial electricity rates.

FastStart was launched under former LED Secretary Stephen Moret during the Jindal administration. New Orleans earned a No. 1 ranking among logistics leaders, and the Port of South Louisiana gained a No. 1 ranking for imports.

In the 16th annual state rankings report, Business Facilities highlights the strongest performers in economic development to a readership of industry professionals, executives, and the consultants who guide corporate site selection decisions.

In addition to the No. 1 state and regional rankings in industrial electricity, logistics and imports, Business Facilities ranked Louisiana No. 2 in foreign trade zone exports; No. 2 for manufacturing output (as a percentage of GDP); and No. 3 among film production leaders. See LED’s full announcement.