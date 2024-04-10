Lawmakers tweaking TOPS to make it more accessible to home-schooled students

Louisiana legislators on Tuesday advanced proposals that would end part of the state’s popular college scholarship program and make the grant more accessible to home-schooled students, Louisiana Illuminator reports.

House Bill 452, by Rep. Vinney St. Blanc, R-Franklin, looks to terminate the TOPS Tech Award in four years and instead have the state add the cash to a needs-based grant program for students to attend two-year schools in Louisiana and pursue training for professions in high demand. That proposal was approved by the House Committee on Education.

Interest has ebbed in the TOPS Tech Award over the past decade, according to St. Blanc. He cited numbers from 2014-2022 that indicate 77% of students eligible for the program turned down the scholarship. Last year, the Tech Award accounted for just over $6.1 million or 10% of the total money handed out in TOPS assistance.

The committee also approved two bills aiming to make TOPS more accessible to home-schooled students.

Home-schooled students in Louisiana must currently score at least two points higher on the ACT than their public and private school counterparts to qualify for the TOPS Tech and Opportunity awards. For the TOPS Performance and Honors awards, their score must be one point higher.

House Bill 68, by Rep. Brian Glorioso, R-Slidell, would even the playing field for students.

He says he wasn’t aware of the difference in standards until a home-school parent approached him about it last year.

“I started to research this because it didn’t make sense why we would require home-school students to score higher on the ACT, which everyone knows is a standardized test and is obviously not being graded by their parents,” Glorioso says.

An average of 313 home-schooled students qualify for TOPS awards annually, according to the Louisiana Department of Education. Their awards total about $102,000, with Glorioso stressing the budget impact is minimal.

