Lawmakers split on giving Louisiana vehicle buyers a ‘consumer choice’

Invoking support for “free market” and “consumer choice” philosophies, Louisiana lawmakers advanced a bill Tuesday that would prohibit state agencies or local governments from restricting the sale of fuel-burning vehicles in Louisiana, Louisiana Illuminator reports.

But their support ended minutes later when presented with a bill that would let consumers purchase electric vehicles directly from manufacturers.

“One thing that is near and dear to all of us is the freedom to choose,” Rep. Phillip Tarver, R-Lake Charles, said while presenting his legislation to the House Transportation Committee. “We’re just preserving the right of citizens to choose the transportation method they prefer.”

House Bill 341, dubbed the “Preserving Vehicle Purchase Choice Act,” cleared the committee without objection Tuesday and will next head to the House floor for consideration.

Tarver, who also sits on the committee, says his bill would prohibit any government body in Louisiana from adopting or enforcing rules that prohibit the use or sale of a motor vehicle based on how it’s powered. While the bill does not explicitly include electric vehicles, Tarver says it would protect vehicles of all energy sources. Read the full story.