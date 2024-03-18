Lawmakers reject Liz Murrill’s request to double fund for consultants and private attorneys

The Louisiana Legislature decided against letting the state attorney general’s office keep more of the money it recovers from state legal settlements and uses to hire private attorneys and consultants, Louisiana Illuminator reports.

The Louisiana Senate scuttled House Bill 17 during the special legislative session on crime that took place in February, and the proposal’s author says he won’t revive it in the regular session that is underway.

The measure would have doubled the amount of money Republican Attorney General Liz Murrill could retain in the Justice Legal Support Fund from $10 million to $20 million.

Senate President Cameron Henry, R-Metairie, said his colleagues wanted more clarity on Murrill’s plans for the extra money before approving the funding boost. The measure also didn’t seem urgent enough to pass during a special session devoted to public safety, he said.

