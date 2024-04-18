Lawmakers pass on proposed constitutional amendments 

Republicans on a House committee on Wednesday moved to defer several proposed constitutional amendments, preferring to wait until the constitutional convention pending for next month, reports USA Today Network.

The House and Governmental Affairs Committee’s agenda were scheduled to consider nine constitutional amendments and passed two of them. The other seven were deferred after lawmakers expressed concerns how they would be implemented if the constitutional convention were to be convened in late May and early June.

House Bills 48 and 49, both sponsored by Rep. Tony Bacala, R-Prairieville, were the only two amendments that passed and looked to prevent the means through which major budget decisions were made in the final half hour of last year’s legislative session.

HB 48 would require that House-Senate conference committee reports for bills appropriating money be posted 48 hours before they considered for a vote. HB 49 would allow the Legislature to extend a session in two-day increments for up to six days if requirements outlined in HB 48 are not met.

