Lawmakers consider recognizing out-of-state occupational licenses

The Louisiana House Committee on Commerce on Monday approved legislation that would allow universal recognition of occupational licenses and certifications, Louisiana Illuminator reports.

House Bill 716 by Rep. Charles “Chuck” Owen, R-Leesville, would apply from trades ranging from florists to accountants. Board-approved professionals from other states would be able to work in Louisiana as long as they’ve held their professional license for at least a year and are in good standing with the state they’re leaving.

On Monday, Owen referenced Gov. Jeff Landry’s inauguration speech in which he welcomed people who had left the state for better jobs to return. Louisiana has “one of the most onerous and complex licensing paradigms in the country,” Owen says.

“We have been hemorrhaging people for the last five or six years,” Owen says. “I live 17 miles from the Texas border, and there is a sucking sound moving toward the Sabine River. People are leaving Louisiana.”

In its current form, Owen’s proposal would still allow occupational boards to decide if someone’s out-of-state training and education passes muster with Louisiana’s licensing standards. A board would have to respond to an applicant within 60 days with approval or denial, which Owen said would address a long-standing complaint.

