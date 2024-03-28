Lawmakers closer to ending Louisiana’s 3-year rule for insurers

A consumer protection law adopted after Hurricane Katrina that stops homeowner insurance companies from canceling policies without good reason could be repealed by state legislators soon, reports Louisiana Illuminator.

The new proposals would further empower the Louisiana insurance commissioner to approve mass policy cancellations, with such plans hidden from the public.

The bills—which have passed through the Senate and the House—are nearly identical. They are written to repeal Louisiana’s unique three-year rule, which prohibits insurance companies from raising deductibles, canceling or not renewing homeowner policies that have been in effect for more than three years.

If either of the proposals are approved, insurers would be allowed to cancel up to 5% of their policies each year as long as the policies aren’t all in one parish. The 5% mark is not a hard cap. Insurers can cancel as many policies as they want with approval from the insurance commissioner.

A provision in the legislation declares an insurer’s cancellation plan a corporate “trade secret” not subject to Louisiana’s Public Records Law.

