Lawmakers advance constitutional convention proposal

Gov. Jeff Landry is expected to talk about his push for a constitutional convention this morning as the proposal to update Louisiana’s foundational document for state government advances in the Legislature, Louisiana Illuminator reports.

The House and Governmental Affair Committee advanced the proposal—House Bill 800, sponsored by Rep. Beau Beaullieu, R-New Iberia—with a split 9-5 vote after three days of public hearings.

Some lawmakers expressed concern that the Legislature would struggle to juggle proceeding with their ongoing lawmaking session while simultaneously handling constitutional revisions.

“I would argue that the timing is perfect and the timing is absolute if we’re going to make bold changes in Louisiana,” Beaullieu told the committee.

The current proposal calls for the convention to begin May 20 and ideally end by June 3, when lawmakers have to end their session. If work on the constitution isn’t complete, lawmakers can extend that deadline to July 15.

Read the full story.