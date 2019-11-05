LASM brought in 171k visitors in 2018 

The Louisiana Art & Science Museum had 171,000 visitors in 2018, according to a community impact report released today.

Around 10,000 of those visitors were admitted free-of-charge as part of LASM’s First Sunday program. While attendance numbers from this year are still being compiled, preliminary attendance data from May through September 2019 shows that 40% of LASM’s visitors during that time were from East Baton Rouge Parish, with 42% coming from surrounding parishes and 18% from out of state.

“We’ve begun collecting ZIP codes from our visitors to better track how far LASM’s reach extends and to demonstrate our ability to bring visitors not only to downtown but also to the state of Louisiana,” says Serena Pandos, LASM’s president and executive director.

While the report included broad economic impact data for museums across the state, it did not determine the specific impact of LASM.

LASM will begin preparing to obtain re-accreditation with the American Alliance of Museums, which is designed to promote best practices for museums. See the impact report.