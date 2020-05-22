‘LaPolitics’: Will lawmakers call themselves into a special session?

The House of Representatives meets again Tuesday and the state’s key budget bills are on its agenda. With just 10 days to go until the regular session is adjourned, however, expectations remain high that a June special session will be needed to finish the budget work before the next fiscal year begins July 1. Remember, the Senate still has to approve the budget bills as well.

The governor typically calls special sessions, but lawmakers can do it as well—and many seem hellbent on making it happen. Should both issue special session calls, some legal eagle circles in the House are of the opinion that a legislative call would supersede an administration call. But more than likely that will be up to the courts.

To begin the process of calling a special session, lawmakers must first flip to Article III of the Louisiana Constitution. The charter states the Legislature can be called into an extraordinary session by the speaker and president via a written petition penned by “a majority of the elected members of each house.” While this directive is constitutional law, the form the petition must take is in Title 24 of state law.

If lawmakers are serious about calling their own special session to follow the adjournment of the regular session on June 1, a petition should start circulating soon. The petition will likely have some specificity, since it “shall specify the object or objects of the session, the date and time at which the session shall convene, and the number of days for which the session shall be convened.” A special session cannot exceed 30 days. The petition will have a “designated place” where lawmakers can sign their names.

If the petition has to come in a hurry, so does the official call, or the agenda, of the special session. The call must be issued “at least seven calendar days prior to convening the legislature in extraordinary session.”

