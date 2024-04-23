‘LaPolitics’: Watching for the new New Orleans

New Orleans was a political foil for Gov. Jeff Landry before he took office as Louisiana’s chief executive, so it’s no surprise that his renewed focus on the city since being inaugurated has raised alarm bells.

But rhetoric aside, residents and non-residents alike wonder where the Executive Branch will strike next, especially with the possibility of a constitutional convention on the horizon.

Some of the city’s strongest political names have formed the New Orleans Citizen Committee to hold public meetings and negotiate with the Landry Administration.

A spokesperson for the governor did not respond to emails seeking comments for this story, but some Landry boosters and convention organizers wonder if the Isle of Orleans deserves to be singled out for special treatment as much as the current Louisiana Constitution allows.

Others counter that New Orleans is vital to our economy, and to the state’s image, noting the city is arguably more famous than Louisiana.

