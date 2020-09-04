‘LaPolitics’: Roedel Parsons disbands; members launch Pelican State

Roedel Parsons and its sizable government relations team have decided to part ways, but the band is sticking together, Jeremy Alford reports in the latest edition of LaPolitics Weekly.

A new firm, Pelican State Partners, has been formed as an equal partnership between CJ Blache, Scott Kirkpatrick, Christian Rhodes, Cary Koch, Johnny Koch and Suchitra Satpathi.

The Roedel Parsons split was the second such break this term for Capitol lobbyists from a Louisiana law firm, following the recent changes at Adams & Reese. While the firm will have a strong presence in New Orleans, Pelican State will continue to operate out of the same Spanish Town office where the six new partners now work.

—An op-ed has been released by the co-chairs of the Louisiana Legislative Sportsmen’s Caucus, including Speaker Clay Schexnayder, R-Gonzales, Sen. Gary Smith, D-Norco, Sen. Rick Ward, R-Port Allen, and Rep. Vincent Pierre, D-Lafayette: “The Great American Outdoors Act, a truly historic bill that attracted broad, bipartisan support in Congress, was signed into law by President Trump on August 4th. The Great American Outdoors Act represents the single greatest financial commitment to increasing public land access and opportunities for sportsmen and women in a lifetime and marks a monumental victory for the Congressional Sportsmen’s Foundation in its work on behalf of hunters, anglers, and recreational shooters.” (Here’s the entire op-ed)

They said it: “The people of Louisiana are—we’re tough as a boot. But I don’t want anybody to think, well, this is just rake a few leaves, and we’re back to normal. This is going to take a while.”—U.S. Sen. John Kennedy, on Hurricane Laura, on Fox News.

Jeremy Alford publishes LaPolitics Weekly, a newsletter on Louisiana politics, at LaPolitics.com.