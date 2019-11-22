‘LaPolitics:’ Outgoing Senate president sees potential shift

During a post-election panel hosted earlier this week by LSU’s Manship School of Mass Communications, the outgoing Senate president said he suspected votes will become tighter in the upper chamber next term and that he feared special interests could play more of a role in future leadership elections.

When the 72nd Legislature is seated in January, there will be 20 freshman members joining the Senate and a new GOP supermajority in the body. With unparalleled conservative influence in the Senate, governor relations pros aren’t sure what to expect.

But term-limited Senate President John Alario of Westwego said at the very least there should be an uptick in divided and somewhat unpredictable votes over rank-and-file bills. Vote counts specifically could be all over the page next term, he added, with fewer 39-0 or 38-1 tallies. “You’ll have more of a division within the Senate when it comes to votes,” Alario said.

Then there are the coming leadership elections for president and House speaker, which will likewise take place in January. Traditionally the governor has played an important role in the internal selection of these officers, but 2015 saw a shift from those norms in the House as representatives independently selected their leader.

Should Gov. John Bel Edwards play a diminished role again, Alario said it’s possible that other forces could step up in his absence. “The opposite of having (Edwards) support someone is to have somebody being supported by some outside interests,” Alario said.

They said it: “There’s no competing with the leader of the free world when he comes and campaigns against you. Our strategy became, ‘Continue telling the story that we’ve been telling all along,”—Gov. John Bel Edwards’ campaign manager Richard Carbo, at a post-election forum hosted at LSU.

“Our first poll had him at 49%,”—Eddie Rispone campaign manager Bryan Reed, discussing Edwards.

“We didn’t have enough to get on TV in East Baton Rouge,”—U.S. Rep. Ralph Abraham’s senior consultant, Lionel Rainey III, explaining why the campaign ran third in the primary.

