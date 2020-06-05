‘LaPolitics’: More special elections possible this term 

The last term in the Capitol was partly defined by a constant string of legislators who either vacated their seats for new elected jobs, resigned out of frustration or tried to move on by running for other offices.

Upon their exits, most of these lawmakers voiced frustrations over their legislative posts — long hours, little progress and an inhospitable environment.

That run of special legislative elections was unparalleled in recent history, and, unfortunately, the trend may continue into this term.

The latest to throw his hat into a different ring is Rep. Joseph Marino, who announced last week he is running for 2nd Parish Court judge in Jefferson Parish. Marino is one of two Independents in the House. Should he win his bid for judge, Republicans will be eager to replace him with one of their own, thus building on their near-supermajority in the lower chamber.

Rep. Stephen Dwight, R-Lake Charles, has likewise announced he will be a candidate for district attorney in the 14th Judicial District in Calcasieu Parish on the Nov. 3 ballot.

Meanwhile, a special election in House District 54 is already underway to replace the late Rep. Reggie Bagala of Terrebonne Parish. Six Republicans have qualified for the July 11 primary, including James Cantrelle, Dave Carskadon, Kevin Duet, Phil Gilligan, Donny Lerille and Joseph Orgeron.

