‘LaPolitics’: Landry has warning for Edwards on COVID-19 restrictions 

Louisiana wasn’t the only state considering legislation last month related to law enforcement practices. But how do we stack up compared to what others were debating and passing? The National Conference of State Legislatures has compiled up-to-date, real-time information on law enforcement legislation that has been introduced in the 50 states and the District of Columbia. The database contains policing bills and executive orders introduced as of May 25.

—Attorney General Jeff Landry and Gov. John Bel Edwards have already proved they aren’t scared of facing off on any issue. Could COVID-19 restrictions be the next battle arena? When the governor recently announced the state may look at further restrictions for the public, Landry took to Twitter with a warning, saying he would advise Edwards to “carefully review the recent US 5th circuit ruling in Mark Anthony Spell v John Bel Edwards before mandating any additional restrictions.”

—Barely an election season goes by without at least one juicy residency challenge. For campaign managers and consultants, an interesting ruling on domicile was recently handed down. According to The Houma Courier, “an appeals court has reversed the conviction of a former Lafourche Parish councilman convicted two years ago of falsely declaring he is a permanent parish resident.”

They said it: “Nothing to see here. It’s all part of the plan. We don’t have a pension problem in Louisiana. Pension reform is unnecessary. Our plan is working. The status quo is fine,”—Rep. Barry Ivey, R-Central, explaining “typical pension dogma.”

Jeremy Alford publishes LaPolitics Weekly, a newsletter on Louisiana politics, at LaPolitics.com. Follow him on Twitter, or on Facebook. He can be reached at JJA@LaPolitics.com.