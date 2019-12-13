‘LaPolitics:’ Internal GOP elections in question

Due to its consistent registration growth, the Louisiana Republican Party may have lost the ability to establish its own rules and regulations for the election of its state central committee members, setting the stage for a legal challenge that has been filed in the courts and potential legislation in the spring regular session.

In 1982, the Legislature created in the state election code the process by which parties could elect members to its guiding central committees—210 members consisting of one man and one woman from each House district. Five years later, however, GOP legislators pushed through an exemption for their own party that allowed the Republican State Central Committee to create its own elections rules as long as the party possessed “thirty percent or less of the registered voters in the state … on the day of the close of registration for the gubernatorial general.”

The problem is the Louisiana Republican Party, as of the close of registration for this year’s governor’s primary, is now home to more than 30% of the state’s registered voters. That means, according to the election code, the state Republican Party must adhere to the same rules as the Democratic Party for the selection of its central committee members—one man and one woman from each House district.

Some GOP boosters had hoped to stay under the 30% threshold during the most recent registration period, which would have allowed the party to use its own unique election lines. The current party bylaws do not call for equal male and female representation, and some central committee districts have larger footprints than others, stretching across several parishes.

Rep. Beryl Amedee, R-Houma, has filed suit against Secretary of State Kyle Ardoin, challenging the statutes in question. With an injunction, party officials could petition to move the elections back to the fall, rather than in the spring on the presidential primary ballot as presently scheduled. That would likewise give supporters time to work on a compromise with the Legislature in the spring. Others, meanwhile, believe the GOP has a fighting chance to get the law overturned.

Party die-hards are bullish about a 1996 state Supreme Court decision (Louisiana Republican Party v. Foster) that could help position portions of the statutes in question as unconstitutional. But someone with a robe and a gavel will have to make that decision.

Internally, state central committees play vital roles for Louisiana’s mainline parties, from electing chairpersons to drafting bylaws that impact endorsements and spending. Any abrupt changes in those systems will have repercussions, and that’s the political danger for the GOP.

Jeremy Alford publishes LaPolitics Weekly, a newsletter on Louisiana politics, at LaPolitics.com. Follow him on Twitter, or on Facebook. He can be reached at JJA@LaPolitics.com.