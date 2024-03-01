‘LaPolitics’: Graves fundraiser draws big names

Baton Rouge Congressman Garret Graves has taken a few political body blows lately—like his beloved 6th becoming a majority-minority district—but it would be a mistake to count him out. That’s the message his close supporters are sending as they prepare for a Monday fundraiser at Juban’s in Baton Rouge.

The event is more than just an event. Rather, the fundraiser will serve as a political palate cleanser for Graves investors following the congressman’s well reported clashes over leadership elections and his redistricting woes.

Speculation continues to grow over exactly what Graves will do come re-election time, especially since he doesn’t have to live in a congressional district to run for its seat. Will he stay in Baton Rouge? Will he stretch northward and run against Congresswoman Julie Letlow of Start? Will he lean west and challenge the candidacy of Acadiana Congressman Clay Higgins?

To be certain, Graves owns the most suspenseful political narrative on the bayou right now—and you better believe the man who bested late Gov. Edwin Edwards for his current seat won’t let the theatrics go to waste.

For now, however, Graves is ready to get back to the business of raising money and plotting his course. Monday’s event boasts a long list of high-profile hosts, including familiar political donors and prominent business leaders standing by Graves, who in turn has been in better standing with contemporaries like Gov. Jeff Landry and Majority Leader Steve Scalise.

“The number and nature of people hosting, not including those also attending, is remarkable for someone who has been politically written off,” said a Red Stick politico who tipped off LaPolitics.

According to the invitation, hosts include Louisiana Chemical Association President Greg Bowser, businessman Blake Chatelain, attorney Jimmy Faircloth, government affairs specialist Ryan Haynie and consultant Stephen Waguespack, to name a few. U.S. House Speaker Mike Johnson and GOP super donors Lane Grigsby and Eddie Rispone were also added to the host list this week, a campaign spokesperson said.

Graves, who believes the courts will eventually throw out the new congressional map, raised almost $2.1 million last year, based on his latest Federal Election Commission filing.

