‘LaPolitics’: Gov. Landry’s national political profile is on the rise

Jeff Landry will be the keynote speaker for the Tennessee Republican Party’s 47th annual Statesmen’s Dinner—an early indicator national GOP influencers view Louisiana’s governor as a rising star.

Organizers of the Nashville event take pride in being ahead of the curve on personality and political trends at the upper reaches of American government, typically in the orbit of the race for the White House. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis was last year’s invitee, before his POTUS bid started to crumble. Former Vice President Mike Pence was the speaker in 2017, former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley spoke in 2016 and it was former Florida Gov. Jeb Bush in 2015. Dating further back, U.S. Sen. Tim Scott of South Carolina was the pick in 2013 and Mitt Romney was the speaker in 2007.

“Governor Landry kicked off the 2024 election cycle with an historic win,” the Tennessee Republican Party states in an email promoting the June 15 event at the Music City Center. “He was the first and will not be the last Republican to change his state from blue to red! Come celebrate with the Tennessee Republican Party as we march to victory in November!”

This hot piece of political news out of Tennessee arrived as Landry visited Louisiana National Guard troops stationed at the Texas-Mexico border last week. While critics often argue that state executives have little to do with immigration policy, viewed by some as a solely federal issue, Landry has had little difficulty making the topic his own.

How did Landry get the invite to the Tennessee Statesmen’s Dinner?

Jeremy Alford publishes LaPolitics Weekly, a newsletter on Louisiana politics, at LaPolitics.com. Follow him on Twitter, or Facebook. He can be reached at JJA@LaPolitics.com.