‘LaPolitics’: Gov. Landry is making aggressive tax changes

Gov. Jeff Landry replaced the entire membership of the Louisiana Tax Commission roughly a month ago, on Feb. 23, quietly marking the beginning of an aggressive drive to reshape the way taxpayer revenue bounces around the state.

The otherwise bold move was lost against the backdrop of the new governor asking for structural changes at the state’s economic development agency and demanding merger ideas to streamline the departments and offices related to natural resources.

The Tax Commission, as it turns out, was also targeted for sweeping changes during Landry’s first weeks as the Bayou State CEO.

Supporters believe the membership alterations could help the Landry administration as it prepares to launch a broad overhaul of the state’s tax system in 2025. But, as is usually the case in Capitoland, there’s always more to the story.

