‘LaPolitics:’ Former Senate president turns to lobbying

Not only is former Senate President John Alario now a registered lobbyist, but his official photo on file with the Ethics Administration features him standing in front of the Vatican.

Was it a power move to trump all power moves?

“I thought that might add a little humor,” Alario said with a laugh during an interview Tuesday afternoon. “I’m bringing new life to the lobbying corps.”

For now, Alario has but one registered client—himself, or John Alario Jr. Tax Service in Westwego. He is only registered to lobby the executive branch. “I’m out hunting right now and talking to some different people about consulting and lobbying,” Alario said. “I haven’t locked anything in yet with a check.”

