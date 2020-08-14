‘LaPolitics’: Breaking down tomorrow’s elections

The second election of the year—another post-COVID set of contests — takes place Saturday.

According to the Secretary of State’s office, “the purpose of the August 15, 2020, municipal general election is to allow voters in some parishes to vote in runoff elections for local municipal offices and certain parishes to vote on special proposition elections.”

This election is heavy on propositions. In fact, only 10 parishes have races where voters can pick an actual human being from the ballot, but there are 47 parishes preparing for the municipal elections in all.

Thirty-eight parish have parishwide and/or limited jurisdiction proposition elections: Acadia, Allen, Ascension, Avoyelles, Beauregard, Bossier, Calcasieu, Catahoula, Claiborne, Franklin, Grant, Iberia, Iberville, Jefferson Davis, Lafourche, LaSalle, Lincoln, Livingston, Madison, Morehouse, Plaquemines, Pointe Coupee, Rapides, Red River, St. Bernard, St. Charles, St. Helena, St. James, St. Landry, St. Martin, St. Mary, Tangipahoa, Terrebonne, Union, Vermilion, Washington, Webster and West Baton Rouge.

Seventeen parishes have no elections: Assumption, Bienville, Caddo, Caldwell, Cameron, DeSoto, East Carroll, Jackson, Lafayette, Richland, Sabine, St. John the Baptist, Tensas, Vernon, West Carroll, West Feliciana and Winn.

Six parishes have a runoff and parishwide/local proposition elections: Concordia, East Baton Rouge, Jefferson, Natchitoches, Ouachita and St. Tammany.

Three parishes have runoff elections only: East Feliciana, Evangeline and Orleans.

The Baton Rouge area races to watch:

• District Judge 19th Judicial District Court, ES 2, Div. M, in Baton Rouge—Democrat Yvette Alexander is up against Tiffany Foxworth, also a Democrat.

• City Judge City Court, Division C, City of Baton Rouge—Republican Whitney Higginbotham Greene is up against Democrat Johnell Matthews.

Jeremy Alford publishes LaPolitics Weekly, a newsletter on Louisiana politics, at LaPolitics.com. Follow him on Twitter, or on Facebook. He can be reached at JJA@LaPolitics.com