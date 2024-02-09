‘LaPolitics’: A look at this year’s political hall of fame inductees

The Louisiana Political Museum and Hall of Fame is taking its show on the road again and will be in Baton Rouge this year for the 32nd induction ceremony. The event is set for April 6 at the Hilton Baton Rouge Capitol Center.

The 2024 inductees include:

Late Times-Picayune reporter Ed Anderson

Deacon Dan Borné, former head of the Louisiana Chemical Association

Former Speaker Pro Tem Joe Delpit

Former Gov. John Bel Edwards

Radio show host and businessperson Jim Engster

Former state Sen. Louis Lambert

Businessperson and donor Richard Lipsey

The “Political Family of Officeholders Award” will this year recognize the Carter family’s multigenerational commitment to public service, including the late Judge Burrell Carter and his son, Rep. Robby Carter, D-Amite.

The celebration will kick off with a public reception from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m., followed by the banquet and induction ceremony.

Tickets are priced at $250 each for open seating and can be acquired online or by calling (318) 628-5928 before the March 25 deadline. For organizations and individuals keen on supporting the event, sponsorship opportunities are available as well.

Branding matters: The Louisiana Budget Project is in the process of rebranding as Invest in Louisiana. LBP is calling for more state investment in education, health care and other policy areas it believes will benefit low- and moderate-income residents. The group was formerly a “project” of the Louisiana Association of Nonprofit Organizations but has been independent for more than a decade.

First responder pay: Laws around supplemental pay for law enforcement and firefighters are not being consistently enforced, leading to ineligible people getting extra pay, the Louisiana Legislative Auditor’s office reports. Not all chiefs of police are obtaining all of the training hours required by state law to receive supplemental pay, while $574,942 in overpayments has not been repaid to the state since 2003.

They said it: “I think change is the biggest obstacle because nobody likes change.”—Gov. Jeff Landry, on the possibility of merging or streamlining a number of different coastal-related agencies, on Fox 8.

