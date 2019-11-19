Landry, Nungesser looking toward 2023 governor’s election

Republican Attorney General Jeff Landry and Republican Lt. Gov. Billy Nungesser are setting the stage for possible 2023 Louisiana governor’s race campaigns.

Both Landry and Nungesser put stakes in the ground less than two days after Democratic Gov. John Bel Edwards won re-election Saturday, The News Star reports.

Edwards, who defeated Baton Rouge businessman Eddie Rispone 51%-49% in Saturday’s runoff, is term limited, leaving an open seat in four years. Landry sent an email to supporters and state Republican Party leaders Sunday basically declaring himself the GOP linchpin in Louisiana and promising to protect conservative values. Landry’s email includes links where voters can go to provide information about themselves and whether they would consider hosting a fundraiser.

Nungesser, meanwhile, said he is “absolutely” considering a run in 2023.

“I’m sure it’s going to be a crowded field, but I’ve gotten more than 100 phone calls encouraging me to run,” he said. “If I feel like I’m the best person I’ll throw my hat in the ring.”

Among other Republicans who might have the 2023 race on their radar are Congressman Garret Graves of Baton Rouge, state Sen. Sharon Hewitt of Slidell, U.S. Sen. John Kennedy, Treasurer John Schroder and Agriculture Commissioner Mike Strain. Read the full story.