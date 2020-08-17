Landlords, renters shift away from yearlong leases across US 

The coronavirus pandemic has pushed Deborah Pusatere to convert all her tenants’ one-year leases into rolling month-to-month agreements.

The landlord in upstate New York oversees 80 apartment units. When a tenant’s lease is set to expire, she offers them a more flexible contract to move out at any time with a 30-day notice, and she’s not alone in this shift away from long-term leases, USA Today reports.

Pre-pandemic, there was great value and security in longer-term leases for both landlords and tenants. But that framework doesn’t make sense for some renters and landlords in a post-outbreak world where financial uncertainty looms over the economy.

A July survey from the National Apartment Association found that two-thirds of landlords are offering shorter-term leases to at least 10% of residents during the pandemic. That’s up from a July 2019 average of 7.3%.

“That’s a pretty significant rise,” says Paula Munger, associate vice president of research at NAA. “It’s all about flexibility right now, and owners of apartment properties are keenly aware of that. The more flexible they are with residents, the longer they’ll stay.”

Property owners are also waving added fees that are typical with short-term rental agreements, but it’s hard to know how long these trends will stick, Munger adds. Read the full story.