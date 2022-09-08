Lamps & Lighting closing after 30 years 

The home decor retailer Lamps & Lighting on Highland Road is reducing its operating hours in anticipation of closing at the end of the month, according to posts on the company’s Facebook account.

The business, which opened more than 30 years ago, sells light fixtures, shades, custom lighting and other home decor.

Through the end of September, the store will only be open from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m. on Fridays and from 10 a.m. through 4 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays, before shutting for good.

Lamps & Lighting is owned by Mary Margaret Singer, who was not able to be reached by phone prior to this afternoon’s deadline.