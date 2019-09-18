Lake Charles export terminal lands 20-year supply deal with Vietnam 

A liquefied natural gas export terminal Australia-based LNG Limited is developing in Lake Charles has landed an agreement for a power project planned in the Mekong Delta of southern Vietnam, further deepening Louisiana’s international industry connections.

In a statement issued Sunday evening, LNG Limited announced that its proposed Magnolia LNG export terminal in Louisiana has inked a 20-year supply deal to an electric power project being developed by Singapore-based Delta Offshore Energy in Vietnam’s Bac Lieu province.

The contract with Delta Offshore Energy and the government of Bac Lieu province will be for 2 million metric tons of LNG annually for 20 years.

Magnolia LNG has yet to be built, but the company holds a federal permit to construct a plant at the site that will produce 8 million metric tons of LNG per year. LNG Limited is seeking permission to boost that production by another 800,000 metric tons per year.

“This agreement is a major achievement for the Magnolia LNG project as we progress our global commercial and marketing push toward a final investment decision,” LNG Limited CEO Greg Vesey said in a statement.

According to the approved by the Vietnamese government, Delta Offshore Energy will be building a natural gas power plant in Bac Lieu province as well as an offshore LNG import terminal known in the industry as a floating storage regasification unit.

