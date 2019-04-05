Lafayette’s Pizza Artista expanding to Baton Rouge

Lafayette-based Pizza Artista is moving into the Baton Rouge market with a location in the commercial section of Rouzan, the 100-acre Traditional Neighborhood Development on Perkins Road.

The move is part of a larger push by the owners—Scott and Cynthia McClaskey and Kirk Miller—to expand its franchises for the create-your-own pizza eaterie, says Brent Struthers, of Beau Box Real Estate, who handled the Rouzan lease. They opened a corporate-owned Lake Charles location in 2016, and they hope the Baton Rouge restaurant will serve as a catalyst for eastern franchise growth into markets like Denham Springs, New Orleans and Mobile, Alabama.

“We know we already have a good following (in Baton Rouge),” says Scott McClaskey, a former Central resident who adds Rouzan will be a good fit for the brand. “It’s a bigger market, and we would love to expand and bring our pizza to our friends and make new friends.”

The restaurant will occupy a 2,700-square-foot space directly across from Sprouts and will accommodate roughly 60 people. They’ll also bring features being tested in the Lafayette market, like a self-pour beer and wine tap wall.