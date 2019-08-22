LABI’s regional PACS endorse candidates on October ballot

The Louisiana Association of Business and Industry’s four regional political action committees have announced endorsements for candidates vying for statewide-elected seats this October.

All endorsed candidates are incumbents, except for the two Republican candidates challenging Gov. John Bel Edwards.

After inviting all major candidates for each office and interviewing those who chose to participate, the boards of NorthPAC, EastPAC, WestPAC and SouthPAC voted unanimously to endorse the following candidates running for election on Oct. 12:

Governor: U.S. Rep. Ralph Abraham (R); Eddie Rispone (R)

Lieutenant Governor: Billy Nungesser (R)

Secretary of State: Kyle Ardoin (R)

Attorney General: Jeff Landry (R)

Treasurer: John Schroder (R)

Commissioner of Agriculture: Mike Strain (R)

Commissioner of Insurance: Jim Donelon (R)

“This year has the makings of a potentially historic election cycle, which is why the business leaders (who) make up our four regional PACs are aligned more than ever before,” says Bo Staples, LABI PAC director, in a press release. “These candidates and incumbents have articulated a clear vision for our state’s future, and it leaves us optimistic that Louisiana is on the verge of something special.”

Staples says the PACs will announce additional endorsements in the coming weeks.