LABI pitches Louisiana to auto insurance firms not working in state 

Louisiana Association of Business and Industry and its Legal Reform Coalition partners this week sent more than 1,100 letters to auto insurance companies who currently do not operate in Louisiana, marketing the state’s potential after legal reform legislation was passed during the recent legislative special session.

According to an announcement from LABI, the letters invite businesses to come here and describe the changes that were made to Louisiana’s civil justice system by HB57, the legal reform bill authored by Speaker Clay Schexnayder, R-Gonzales. The measure, which passed in both chambers with an overwhelming majority, was signed into law by Gov. John Bel Edwards at the conclusion of the special session.

“This initiative is designed to help recruit more auto insurers to come to Louisiana and give our drivers lower rates through a competitive market,” says LABI President and CEO Stephen Waguespack in a prepared statement. Waguespack added that LABI is encouraging other stakeholders, like Louisiana Economic Development and the state Department of Insurance, to also promote the state to outside insurers.