LABI President Stephen Waguespack joins crowded GOP field for governor

Louisiana Association of Business and Industry President and CEO Stephen Waguespack is the latest Republican to enter the race for Louisiana governor.

Waguespack shared his decision with LABI board members today and will step down from his job as the state’s most prominent business advocate to run.

LABI plans to appoint an interim CEO next week and launch a national search for a permanent replacement. Jude Melville, LABI’s board chair and b1Bank CEO, thanked Waguespack for his work over the past decade and called the establishment of LABI’s Center for Free Enterprise his “most tangible legacy.”

“Wags,” as he’s sometimes known, served as a top aide to Republican former Gov. Bobby Jindal and reportedly considered challenging Gov. John Bel Edwards’ reelection bid in 2019. To make the runoff, he will likely need to appeal to business-oriented conservative donors and voters dissatisfied with Attorney General Jeff Landry, who already has the backing of the state GOP but is seen by some as too divisive and too focused on red-meat cultural issues.

While Landry has a healthy fundraising lead, Waguespack likely wouldn’t be running without substantial commitments from donors, notes John Couvillon, a Baton Rouge-based consultant and pollster.

Though anything can happen in politics, Waguespack’s entry probably makes it a three-man race, Couvillon adds. Edwards’ former transportation chief Shawn Wilson, the only prominent Democrat running, is heavily favored to make the runoff.

“If he positions himself more in the moderate swim lane by focusing on economic issues, then I think that we will now have a quite competitive race on the Republican side,” Couvillon says.

State Treasurer John Schroder, state Sen. Sharon Hewitt and state Rep. Richard Nelson also are in the mix. House Speaker Clay Schexnayder reportedly has considered the race. Lesser-known reported candidates include Hunter Lundy, a Lake Charles small business owner and attorney running as an independent; Xan John, a Republican businessman; and Jeffery Istre, an oil field worker and U.S. Army veteran running as an Independent.

Louisiana does not hold party primaries. Every candidate runs on the same ballot in the first round, and if no one gets more than 50% of the vote, the top two advance to the runoff.