LABI gives 8 Baton Rouge-area lawmakers perfect marks on business scorecard

The Louisiana Association of Business and Industry today released its 2020 Legislative Scorecard, highlighting the lawmakers and leaders inside the state Capitol who supported pro-business legislation in both this year’s regular session and the first special session.

This edition of the scorecard details the votes taken on 19 key bills that have a tremendous impact on Louisiana’s economy, business climate, and recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Each year, LABI works with its membership to determine the issues most important to Louisiana’s economy and subsequently develop a guide for policy development and advocacy efforts in state government, which informs how lawmakers are rated for the scorecard.

This year, a record 97 lawmakers (nearly 70% of the entire body) scored above 80% on bills LABI identified as important to Louisiana businesses. By comparison, in 2019, LABI recognized 67 members as Session Champions. Leading those high scores, 69 legislators were named as “Most Valuable Policymakers,” scoring a perfect 100% on bills important to LABI and the state’s business community during both sessions. Those members representing the Baton Rouge area are:

Sen. Bodi White, R-Central;

Rep. Tony Bacala, R-Prairieville;

Rep. Paula Davis, R-Baton Rouge;

Rep. Rick Edmonds, R-Baton Rouge;

Rep. Kathy Edmonston, R-Gonzales;

Rep. Barbara Freiberg, R-Baton Rouge;

Rep. Scott McKnight, R-Baton Rouge;

Rep. Buddy Mincey, R-Denham Springs.

Overall, 20 legislators earned the ranking of “All-Stars,” scoring 90% or higher on legislation important to LABI and the state’s employers during both sessions. Those members representing the Baton Rouge area are:

Sen. Franklin Foil, R-Baton Rouge;

Sen. Eddie Lambert, R-Gonzales;

Sen. Rick Ward, R-Port Allen;

House Speaker Clay Schexnayder, R-Gonzales;

Rep. Barry Ivey, R-Baton Rouge.

See LABI’s full report here.