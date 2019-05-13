La. unclaimed property program returns $44M

The state’s unclaimed property program has returned $44 million owed to Louisiana residents this fiscal year, which closes June 30, state Treasurer John Schroder said during an afternoon presentation to the Baton Rouge Press Club.

For comparison, during the 2013-14 fiscal year there was a then-record high of $35.5 million in returns. Schroder called the difference between the number of checks issued this year and prior to him taking office “staggering.” This year, the program has mailed out 175,000 checks, compared to the 32,000 checks issued the year before.

To adapt to the higher volume of checks issued, Schroder says his office has streamlined processes, and that many of the workers are clocking overtime “but still can’t catch up.”

“We would need 20 more people on staff just to catch up,” Schroder says, adding the state owes the 32-year-old unclaimed properties program roughly $852 million.

Schroder also spoke in favor of a constitutional amendment up for debate by the state Legislature this week. HB 291, filed by House Speaker Taylor Barras, R-New Iberia, would dedicate unclaimed property funds and create a Louisiana Unclaimed Property Permanent Trust Fund, to fund claims made by owners of unclaimed property, and Louisiana Unclaimed Property Support Fund, to pay for a revolving loan commission for local government infrastructure.

“I think it’s the right thing to do,” Schroder says, adding he believes it was morally wrong that the state was sweeping the unclaimed money into the general fund. “This bill fixes that.”