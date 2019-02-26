La Contea restaurateur opens new concept on Jones Creek Road

The restaurateur behind La Contea, the Jefferson Highway Italian fine dining spot, has opened another Italian concept on Jones Creek Road.

The family-owned, fast-casual restaurant—New York Pizza and Pasta—opened last Wednesday in a building once belonging to an Arby’s. It marks the sixth concept from Chef “Alfredo” Kulici, who grew up in northern Italy before training in London and opening several restaurants in Texas.

New York Pizza and Pasta will offer a more casual atmosphere than La Contea, serving homemade New York- and Chicago-style pizzas as well as stuffed meats, calzones and other Italian-American fares.

“We sell pizza by the slice,” says Kulici, who moved to Baton Rouge two years ago. “We use brick ovens, and everything’s made from scratch.”

There are already 15 people working at the pizza place, though Kulici says he’s looking to hire more.

While the new concept is only Kulici’s second in Baton Rouge, he says he hopes to further expand his local footprint. With culinary training specializing in French cuisine, Kulici says his next goal is to open an upscale French restaurant in the area.