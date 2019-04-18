Kona Grill in Perkins Rowe closes

Kona Grill, a popular restaurant at Perkins Rowe in Baton Rouge, has permanently closed as the company struggles financially, WAFB-TV reports.

The restaurant shut down Wednesday night, says Perkins Rowe Marketing Manager Erinn Sala.

Several new restaurants, Sala says, are headed to Perkins Rowe, including Jinya Ramen Bar which has an opening slated for June.

“We’ve had multiple other food and beverage operators looking at Perkins Rowe and we hope to have more announcements soon,” Sala adds.

Kona Grill, a chain based in Arizona, said in federal security filings last week that it is in discussions with lenders as it explores financial options that might include Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection.

Two other restaurants at Perkins Rowe, Voodoo BBQ and Lava Cantina, closed last year.

