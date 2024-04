Founded in 1935, The Chicken Shack is Baton Rouge’s oldest restaurant.

As 225 shows in its latest episode of Between the Lines, the restaurant’s unique take on fried chicken has helped create a legacy that has continued through multiple generations of the Delpit family.

Founded originally as Suburban Ice Cream Parlor, the restaurant has evolved to specialize in fried chicken and wings as well as plate lunches.

Learn more about the legacy in Between the Lines.