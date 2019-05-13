F. King Alexander moving to University House, selling U-Club home

LSU President F. King Alexander and his wife, Shenette, have put their 4,630-square-foot University Club home on the market and are relocating to the University House on East Lakeshore Drive that has traditionally been the residence of LSU’s top administrator.

The Alexanders’ five-bedroom, U-Club home went on the market Friday for $980,000, according to an online listing. That’s $95,000 more than they paid for the house in the summer of 2013 when Alexander was hired by LSU.

LSU spokesman Ernie Ballard says Alexander is moving to the University-owned property, in part, because LSU is in the throes of an ambitious, $1.2 billion capital campaign and it made sense for the president to be closer to campus.

“Moving into the University House, which is an existing LSU asset, presented an opportunity for President Alexander to advance the momentum of our most ambitious campaign ever by hosting more events closer to campus,” Ballard says. “In addition, being close to campus allows for even more opportunities for him to interact with students, faculty and staff.”

Also, a factor in the Alexanders’ decision is that their three daughters, who were teenagers when the family moved to Baton Rouge, are grown so it was an appropriate time for the empty nesters to downsize.

The University House at 2959 E. Lakeshore Dr. is a four-bedroom, mid-century modern home that has been owned by LSU since 1964. For three decades, it was home to the LSU system president, then later became the residence of the LSU chancellor. Those positions were merged in 2013.

Though Alexander’s predecessors lived in the house, he and his wife chose to buy a home off campus so their family could have more of a neighborhood, they said at the time.

He has received a housing stipend as part of his contract, and the E. Lakeshore home has been used for special events. It also temporarily housed Gov. John Bel Edwards and his family, after the basement of the Governor’s Mansion flooded in August 2016.

Ballard says once the Alexanders move, scheduled for later this summer, Alexander will no longer receive a housing stipend.

LSU Chief Financial Officer Dan Layzell, who was recruited by Alexander to come to LSU in 2014, is also listing his University Club home for sale. The listing for the five-bedroom, 3,700-square-foot home went active May 1.

Layzell says he also is looking to downsize and is not planning to leave LSU or Baton Rouge at this time.

Ballard adds that Layzell, who interviewed in April for an administrative position at the University of New Mexico, is no longer considering the opportunity and has withdrawn from the search.