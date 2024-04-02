Keynote speakers announced for Young Professional Summit

The Baton Rouge Area Chamber and Forum 225 on Tuesday announced the keynote programming for the 2024 Young Professional Summit.

Amanda Ellis, editor-in-chief of Livability.com, will serve as the conference’s morning keynote speaker. Livability.com publishes content about the quality of life in small and medium-sized U.S. cities.

Ellis’ keynote, “Love Where You Live: Why It’s Better in BTR,” will explore how young professionals can make medium-sized cities like Baton Rouge compelling, vibrant places to live and work.

The morning keynote will be followed by a panel discussion complementing Ellis’ speech. The discussion will be moderated by Eric Dexter, vice president of civic leadership initiatives at the Baton Rouge Area Foundation.

The conference’s lunch keynote speaker will be Henry Hays, co-founder and CEO of DisruptREADY, a company aimed at making AI effective and simple for business owners. DisruptREADY has built large language models for use in banking, commercial real estate, government, health care, industry and retail.

Hays’ keynote, “Immediate Impact: AI’s Role in Shaping Baton Rouge’s Future,” will explore how young professionals can use AI to boost business, enhance creativity and simplify tasks.

The Young Professional Summit, to take place April 25 at the Hilton Baton Rouge Capitol Center, will also feature a variety of breakout sessions, networking opportunities and workshops.

See the full agenda here.