Keeping it real: How CEOs can effectively implement the ‘Blue Ocean’ strategy

The “Blue Ocean” strategy—which focuses on creating new market spaces out of existing industries—requires more of a change in mentality than an outlay of capital, according to Renee Mauborgne, who with colleague W. Chan Kim helped create and expand upon the business philosophy in two internationally bestselling books.

As executives exit crisis mode and move into the recovery stage, Mauborgne says she’s already seen missed opportunities across different industries and sectors, none of which call for significant cash flow.

“It’s too easy to stay in the comfort zone of competing,” said Mauborgne, who spoke to local business leaders this morning during a webinar hosted by Business Report. “Survival matters, but now is a great opportunity for everyone to work with your employees and think about how you’re going to be creating value.”

Last weekend, when she walked down New York City’s Madison Avenue—home to some of the most expensive real estate in the U.S.—Mauborgne was disappointed to see only closing announcements or brown paper clogging the windows of stores that had been temporarily shuttered under the city’s stay-at-home order. The Blue Ocean strategy could’ve been applied to their storefronts, she argued, challenging businesses to create messages of positivity.

“I just kept thinking, ‘why are you not writing beautiful messages to people so they know you care?’ People are still walking by these stores with their dogs,” Mauborgne said. “On Mother’s Day, I went into an old converted theater with a sign that read, ‘You think music rocks? You’re wrong—mothers rock.”

Meanwhile, larger companies like Airbnb and Uber, which have thrived in the sharing economy, are being challenged by the virus outbreak amid social distancing rules. Mauborgne says these firms and others must learn how to add value in new ways, as Amazon and Netflix have done, rather than simply ride on a strong economy.

Local restaurateurs should join forces and brainstorm what the interior of a Blue Ocean restaurant will look like for the next year-and-a-half, says Mauborgne, first focusing on safety and then addressing how to amplify the dining experience. Will there be movable Plexiglas walls between tables? Where will thermometer readers, dispensers and plastic gloves go—and how can they be bought cheaply? Maximizing this new layout will be the key to their post-pandemic success.

Of course, shifting can come with practical challenges. To navigate through these, Mauborgne shared several key tips during the webinar. They include:

• Don’t rest on survival. Instead, search for new ways to add value. Ask yourself what’s currently keeping customers away, and determine how you can alter your strategy, products or services to meet a different kind of demand.

• Commitment comes from the top. Everyone will look to a company’s CEO to see if they’re serious about making the shift. Whether they choose to facilitate implementation of the Blue Ocean strategy themselves or tap an outsider to take the lead, a CEO must always make their role clear, stick to it and consistently demonstrate commitment to the mission in order to be taken seriously.

• Keep criticism out of the conversation. Rather than casting blame, stay focused on working as a team. Start by celebrating your past successes, but then ask whether it’s the best strategy to take you where you want to go. Have team members draw a strategy canvas to see the answer for themselves, and they’ll generally be more receptive.

• Instill confidence in others. Integrate humanness into the process. Acknowledge your employees’ fears as natural and understandable, but remind them that fear paralyzes innovation and, therefore, should be overcome.

• Take action. With stay-at-home orders, people are easier to reach than usual, so now is the time to begin the Blue Ocean process. When having conversations with your team, Mauborgne recommends keeping one thing in mind: “There’s always a way around something.”