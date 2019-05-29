Judge sends Plaquemines oil and gas damage lawsuit to state court

U.S. District Judge Martin L.C. Feldman of New Orleans yesterday sent a lawsuit charging six oil and gas companies with damaging wetlands and land in Plaquemines Parish back to the 25th Judicial District Court, NOLA.com reports.

The order is the first of 42 lawsuits charging that the historic operation of oil and gas companies in six parishes along Louisiana’s coastline to be returned to a state court; 41 other lawsuits remain in federal court. The lawsuit alleges the companies caused damage to wetlands—including the construction of service canals, the improper disposal of hazardous wastes and saltwater, and other operations—that state law requires the companies to either pay compensation for or repair.

It’s expected Feldman’s opinion will be cited in efforts to return similar lawsuits to state courts that are under consideration by other federal judges in New Orleans. A similar ruling might also follow for suits moved to the federal court in Lafayette.

“Today’s ruling by Judge Feldman clears the way for an appeal to the Fifth Circuit, which is the next step in legal proceedings that will continue for the foreseeable future,” said Gifford Briggs, president of the Louisiana Oil & Gas Association, in a prepared statement. “These unproductive lawsuits put the interests of the plaintiffs’ lawyers over the people of Louisiana and divert time and resources away from activities that actually support the economic and environmental resiliency of our coast.”

John Carmouche, lead attorney for the parishes, said they’re now going to move towards trial, but the parishes are open to discussing a resolution of the provable damages caused by the oil and gas industry.

“Finally, Louisiana’s coastal claims will be tried in Plaquemines Parish, where real and provable damages occurred,” Carmouche said, adding there haven’t been any discussions or negotiations with the oil and gas firms in this suit or the other suits.

Read the full story.