Jude’s closes Burbank restaurant but plans to reopen at a new location

Jude’s Hot Chicken and Shrimp on Burbank closed its doors Wednesday, the restaurant announced on Instagram.

The restaurant opened in the former Off the Hook location, 3930 Burbank Drive, in September.

The restaurant will open at a new site, according to the post, but a location has yet to be announced.

“Upon opening Jude’s, we decided to test out the concept on Burbank Drive and were blown away with the results,” the company writes. “As of Wednesday, February 28th, this location is closed. Thank you for your business and support. We’ll see you soon!”

The Moreaux Restaurant Group owns Jude’s and Off the Hook. Off the Hook has five locations in Louisiana including two in the Capital Region.

Daily Report was unable to reach Moreaux Restaurant Group partner Paxton Moreaux before this afternoon’s deadline.





